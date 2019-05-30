At least one big tree was down in Texas City late Thursday after thunderstorms had lingered over Galveston County for a good part of the day.
Texas City Emergency Manager Tom Munoz said he hadn’t received any weather-related 911 calls.
The National Weather Service at Houston said the storms didn’t kick up very high winds, but were persistent and very slow moving.
“We issued some flood advisories in low-lying areas just because those spots can fill up fast when a system lingers like this,” meteorologist Sean Luchs of the weather service said.
The highest officially recorded winds were only about 20 mph, Luchs said.
Thursday evening, the system was still slowly moving southwest across the county.
Scattered on-and-off rain showers hovered over League City on Thursday afternoon, said Sarah Greer Osborne, spokeswoman for the city.
“It’s raining, but it’s not anything like the craziness of even two weeks ago,” she said.
