A small part with a key role in modern motor vehicles is causing big problems for automakers and dealers around the world. And it might change the way cars and trucks are stocked and priced on U.S. lots for some time to come.
Inventory shortages the automobile industry is dealing with today originated from the production shutdowns at manufacturing and assembly plants, distribution centers and shipping hubs during the initial stages of the COVID pandemic, said Matt DeLorenzo, senior managing editor for Kelley Blue Book.
Just as the industry was recovering from that system-wide hit, however, the delta variant emerged in several Asian countries, hobbling production of automobile-grade computer chips.
“The market recovered much faster than manufacturers,” DeLorenzo said. “Continuing disruptions to the supply chain are also limiting the industry’s efforts to keep up with demand for new vehicles.”
Late this summer, the supply of new vehicles was down 73 percent, about 2.5 million units, compared with 2019, Forbes magazine reported, citing Cox Automotive.
The drop in production has cut new-car inventory on lots across the country and county and pumped value into used cars.
Average used vehicle retail prices hit $25,000 in June, up from $5,000 the year before, and have stayed there, according to Forbes.
Continued demand and higher prices mean more profit for automakers and sellers, which might have dealers rethinking how many vehicles they’ll stock in the future. It also could mean the end of pricing deals below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price and other common sales incentives, one industry tracker argues.
New inventory at Classic Auto Group Galveston, which sells Ford, Honda, Toyota and General Motors Co. cars and trucks, is down by as much as 40 percent, owner Howie Bentley said.
The dealership has responded by increasing its pre-owned inventory by about 30 percent, he said.
“Our business has still continued to be good despite the shortage of microchips,” Bentley said. “We’ve been fortunate that we haven’t had to let go any employees since COVID, and we’re anticipating things getting back to normal in the third quarter of 2022.”
At McRee Ford in Dickinson, new and pre-owned vehicle prices have increased because of the limited supply, said Mitchell Dale, chairman of the dealership.
At McRee, new sales volume is down 25 percent from 2019, compared with 10 percent in 2020; preowned is down 25 percent because of the shortage of trades, Dale said.
“With this chip shortage, I don’t expect dealers to carry as much inventory in stock as we were accustomed to at any time in the future,” Dale said. “We’re not able to sell in the volume we previously did or meet the current demand because of the shortage of vehicles.”
Automakers and dealers both are seeing bigger margins and greater profits on lower sales volumes, DeLorenzo said.
The average transaction price is $46,000, up more than $5,000, about 12 percent, over last year, he said.
“As recently as October 2019, buyers were paying on average $2,300 less than sticker price, compared to the $800 over MSRP they now face,” DeLorenzo said.
Incentives represent just 3.4 percent of the average sticker price, while a year ago, they were about 9 percent, he said.
With cars selling so quickly at or above sticker prices, manufacturers no longer are relying on generous incentives to move products, which means more profit, DeLorenzo said.
There is some good news for dealers — and customers — moving forward, however.
“There have been some major investments in building new microchip capacity in the United States, which should alleviate the shortages and allow more vehicles to be built,” DeLorenzo said.
“Vaccinations and better treatment will allow manufacturers and dealers to live with COVID and not have to resort to any shutdowns that will cut off the supply of vehicles or result in dealership closures,” he said.
Bentley and Dale agree their job is to accommodate customers by any means necessary.
“Today’s customer experience is more important than ever,” Bentley said. “Our customers are our bloodline, and we appreciate their business every time they come to us.”
That sentiment of customer appreciation is important to Dale, too, he said.
“Although we’re navigating through COVID, we appreciate the loyalty of all of our customers and will continue to work hard to deliver customer satisfaction,” Dale said.
If manufacturers are allowed to continue production with COVID measures in place, the market will return to a more normal state with ample inventories, plenty of consumer choice and more affordable prices, DeLorenzo said.
