The Sealy & Smith Foundation has awarded $1 million to the University of Texas Medical Branch to buy critical supplies and equipment and expand capacity to care for patients in the midst of the hospital’s coronavirus response.
The medical branch has been working to expand the number of intensive care and regular beds at its four hospital locations in Galveston, Clear Lake, League City and Angleton, Dr. Ben Raimer, interim president, said earlier this week.
As in hospitals around the country, the medical branch has been working to secure enough personal protective equipment for personnel, in anticipation of an exponential increase in patients in upcoming days and weeks, Raimer said.
Personal protective equipment and respirators have been in short supply nationally, and hospitals are competing for purchases.
“It’s during times like these that you realize how essential The Sealy & Smith Foundation is to UTMB and to the Galveston community,” Raimer said in response to news of the gift.
The award also will be used to defray costs for the COVID-19 response that may not be reimbursed by the federal government, Raimer said.
“We are all in this crisis together, and we need to make sure that UTMB is well equipped to respond to this coronavirus,” said John Kelson, chair of the Sealy & Smith Foundation Board of Trustees.
The Sealy & Smith Foundation supports the medical branch in a variety of ways, including providing and maintaining clinical and other properties on the campus, endowing academic chairs for various health care specialties, advocating for the medical branch and providing grant funding to ensure excellent health care is available to Galveston citizens.
— Kathryn Eastburn
