DICKINSON
H Scott Apley, a Dickinson city council member and official in the Galveston County Republican Party, has died after being hospitalized with COVID-19, officials said Wednesday in a post on the party’s Facebook page.
He was 45.
“It is with an extremely heavy heart that we share the news of the death of H Scott Apley, our friend, our Patriot in Arms, our State Republican Executive Committeeman, Precinct Chair, Dickinson City Council Member,” the post stated.
“A tragedy. Please pray for Melissa and Reid and their family. God remains in control although this is yet another tough one to swallow."
Apley had been hospitalized and placed on a ventilator after contracting COVID-19, Dickinson Mayor Sean Skipworth announced in a social media post Monday.
Skipworth also reported Apley’s death Wednesday.
“I got to know Scott when we were both running for city council in 2019 and more so following his election to city council last year,” Skipworth wrote.
“He was someone I could joke with, run things by, and when he asked 'how are you doing?' you knew he genuinely cared about the answer. He was someone I could always talk to and work with.
"My heart is beyond broken for his family. Scott was a new father and that makes this loss especially tragic."
Skipworth said Tuesday he didn’t know when Apley was first hospitalized or whether he had been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Apley was elected to the city council Position No. 1 in November 2020 when he bested Trey Rusk for the seat. He previously had run unsuccessfully for Position No. 6 in 2019.
Another tragedy for another family. My condolences to his family and friends.
