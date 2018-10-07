La Marque police are investigating a possible late-night shooting that left officers with few leads.
Police received a call from residents about 10:30 p.m. and and responded to the 2300 block of Cedar Drive, where they found shell casings and blood scattered across a parking lot, but couldn’t find a victim or anyone who shot a gun, Sgt. Gilbert Rodriguez said.
Police took blood samples and shell casings, officials said.
Witnesses described both people involved in the shooting as white men, police said.
Investigators are looking for a black truck and grey car last seen heading west on Cedar Drive, police said.
Anyone with information about the incident should call 409-938-9269, police said.
