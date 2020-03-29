Another 10 people tested positive for coronavirus Sunday, bringing the total number of cases to 70, according to the Galveston County Health District.
One person, a woman in her 70s, had been hospitalized because of coronavirus.
The health district also announced positive tests for two people in their 20s, three people in their 30s and four people in their 40s. These people all were self-quarantining.
Three people had contact with a known positive case of coronavirus, according to the health district.
Five people had recovered from the virus, and there were no local deaths as of Sunday, according to the health district.
The health district has not released figures of how many people in Galveston County have been tested in total during the pandemic response.
The health district, the University of Texas Medical Branch and private labs are conducting testing in the county, officials said. The county’s current testing capacity is about 225 tests a day, according to the health district.
As of Saturday afternoon, there were 2,552 cases of COVID-19 reported in Texas, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
The virus has killed 34 Texans, according to the health department.
