GALVESTON
The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network is asking residents and anglers around Galveston to be on the lookout for a young dolphin entangled in fishing line.
Updated: August 4, 2022 @ 4:37 pm
The dolphin has been spotted numerous times in the Galveston Ship Channel and near Seawolf Park. The entangled dolphin was first reported July 24 by a fisherman.
The organization responded within the hour of the report to remove part of the fishing line.
Fishing line can be an extreme threat to dolphins and other marine wildlife. It can cause drag when dolphins swim, causing exhaustion.
In severe cases, fishing line can mutilate and even amputate a dolphin's flippers, dorsal fin and tail fluke, said Heidi Whitehead, executive director of the nonprofit network, which is dedicated to marine mammal conservation.
Members of the network were able to remove a segment of the fishing line wrapped around the dolphin's dorsal fin and tail fluke, but were unable to remove all of it because the dolphin swam away, the network said.
It's hard to say how long the dolphin can live with the entanglement, there hasn't been a full assessment of the damage, Whitehead said.
The network is asking people who encounter the dolphin to record the GPA coordinance, and document the encounter with photos or videos.
The organization is asking everyone to not approach, pursue or feed the dolphin.
Contact The Texas Marine Mammal Stranding Network through its website, or call 1-800-962-6625.
José Mendiola: 409-683-5230 or jose.mendiola@galvnews.com
Reporter
