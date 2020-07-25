Galveston County saw high tides, isolated street flooding and rain for much of Saturday, but escaped most of the effects of Hurricane Hanna, the first of the 2020 Atlantic season.
Hanna went ashore about 6 p.m. at Padre Island, about 200 miles south of Galveston.
Forecasts called for much of the same weather Sunday and into the workweek.
