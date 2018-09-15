GALVESTON
Another round of tire slashing on the island left more than a dozen vehicles damaged Saturday morning, according to the Galveston Police Department
Tires on at least 16 vehicles were slashed sometime between 10 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Saturday, according to the department.
The vandalism occurred on Avenue F between 12th and 18th streets, according to police. Investigators reviewed some surveillance cameras from the area, but had not found a usable video showing the vandalism as of Saturday afternoon, police said.
No arrests had been made.
It's at least the second time this summer police investigated a mass tire slashing. In July, someone slashed the tires of more than 60 vehicles across a 56-block area in mid-island neighborhoods.
No arrests have been announced in that incident.
— John Wayne Ferguson
