The Galveston Symphony Orchestra will perform a concert of classical masterworks Sunday at The Grand 1894 Opera House, 2020 Postoffice St., in the island’s downtown.
Conductor Trond Saeverud answers questions about the concert.
Q: The program features the rarely performed overture from “The Wreckers” opera by British composer and suffragette Ethyl Smyth, Franz Liszt’s “Piano Concerto No. 2” with Evelyn Chen, and Beethoven’s “Symphony No. 7.” What’s the common element, or your vision for the concert?
A: Mostly, I wanted to start our Masterworks Series with energy and passion, and that points to the romantic period: early romanticism in Beethoven; full romantic splurge in Liszt, and Smyth still writing romantic music in the early 20th century, inspired and influenced by both her earlier colleagues.
Q: Born in 1858, Ethel Smyth was one of the most accomplished female composers in a very male-dominated profession. Her “Wrecker’s Overture” is based on a story about merciless Cornish villagers luring desperate ships onto rocks to plunder the wreckage. Not many have heard the music. How did you know about it and where did you find it?
A: For this season, I did a lot of research on women composers and came across this piece; one of the most exciting overtures I have ever heard! Powerful, masterful writing!
Q: Franz Liszt is credited with inventing the concept of the solo piano recital, and pioneered the format of turning the piano so the audience could both see and hear the performers. His “Piano Concerto No. 2” has been described as a “thematic metamorphosis,” can you explain what that means?
A: Yes! And it isn’t complicated! Basically, it refers to how a theme, motif or melody is used in a variety of ways throughout the piece; how it is gradually transformed as the work progresses.
“Theme and Variations” is related but different in that the theme itself changes for each variation. Liszt, instead, keeps the tune’s basic content almost unchanged while the surrounding mood changes.
This piano concerto is a prime example of this technique: the beautiful melody starts right away and keeps appearing in various disguises throughout the piece. It may be a fun exercise to listen for it, but I prefer to just sit back and enjoy!
Q: Beethoven himself described his energetic seventh symphony as “One of my best works.” What do you have in mind for this piece?
A: More than I’m able to put into words! Beethoven always gives us an overwhelming amount of inspiring challenges. But if we were to single out one element, I suggest dance: This piece is sometimes referred to as the “dance symphony” and every movement has a dance-like character, though all in different moods, from somber and stately to the almost drunkenly wild last movement.
Seats are still available. To order tickets, call the box office, 409-765-1894 or visit GalvestonSymphony.org.
