Galveston firefighters responded to a fire at Sam’s Market Place in the laundromat around 9 p.m. on Friday night.
The Galveston Fire Department was called to the 8200 block of Stewart Road near 83rd Street when a dryer caught fire and set off the alarm.
Sprinklers contained and put out the fire before the fire department arrived, according to Galveston Fire Department Chief Mike Wisko.
There was only minor damages and no injuries, which could be credited to the effectiveness of the sprinklers, Wisko said.
