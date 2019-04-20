GALVESTON
A 23-year-old man died after being shot in the chest at an island apartment complex on Friday night, according to the Galveston Police Department.
Vincent Baugh, 23, of Galveston, died at a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital at about 11 p.m., according to the police department.
Another man was shot in leg during the same incident, but was expected to recover, police said.
The shooting happened about 9:30 p.m. at an apartment complex in the 7200 block of Heards Lane, according to the police department.
Officers arrived after receiving reports of gunshots and found Baugh and the other man suffering from gunshot wounds, police said.
No arrests had been made as of Saturday morning, police said.
Baugh's death is the third reported homicide in Galveston this year.
In February, Raymond Anderson, 34, was shot and killed in the 2700 block of Avenue K.
In March, the body of Melvin Walker, 66, was found on a sidewalk on Avenue P 1/2. Police have not said how Walker died, but confirmed they are investigating his death as a homicide.
No arrests have been made in either man's death.
This is a developing story check back later for more details.
I bet the identity of this shooter is known by now.
