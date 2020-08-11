TEXAS CITY
Each day in recent memory has proceeded much the same for the owners of Texas City’s Fetching Lab Brewery, they said.
“Every day, we wake up and say, ‘Is today the day we can reopen?’” said Theresa Hutchings, owner of the brewery, 221 6th St. N. in Texas City.
“It’s almost cruel, sitting here. We can’t make choices for our business, our family and our finances. None of us can. I don’t even know, when the license comes up for renewal, if it’s worth doing, or if we should cut and run.”
The uncertainty, more than any other factor, has brewery owners in Galveston County on edge about their future.
“They tried telling us we could reopen, then they said we couldn’t,” said Dan Burke, owner of the recently opened 6 Wards Brewing Company, 1825 Dickinson Ave. in Dickinson. “We just want to understand why we’re being treated differently. Why if you serve a plate of fries, you’re able to do that and a beer? But if it’s only beer, it’s not allowed?”
And it’s that frustration that has led the owners of Fetching Lab Brewery, Hutchings and Brett Bray, to author a petition calling for Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to start directly communicating with businesses, such as breweries, directly affected by his coronavirus-related orders.
As of deadline Tuesday, almost 400 people had signed the petition.
“When they’re actively destroying tens of thousands of businesses across the entire state, I think they owe it to us to personally reach out and say, ‘Here’s why I made the decision, here’s the status,’” Bray said. “We just want to understand why. And we’re getting zero response back.”
The online petition, which went live Saturday, already is picking up interest in the Texas business community, with breweries as far away as Katy and Trinity sharing it on their social media pages.
Representatives with Abbott’s press office did not respond to a request for comment about the request by deadline Tuesday. But Abbott in a press conference the same day told reporters he wanted to see the state’s coronavirus positivity rate fall below 10 percent before reopening bars and fully opening restaurants.
The state’s positivity rate as of Monday, however, was about 20.99 percent, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ data.
Reached for comment after the press conference, Bray said that announcement doesn’t go far enough to satisfy him and told The Daily News he hadn’t heard about Abbott’s comments before the call, and that’s part of the problem.
“He owes us a lot more than that,” he said. “Why does that have an effect on bars and bars alone? That’s what we need to know. This is just another example of him not talking directly to us.”
Abbott in a May 5 press conference said: “We also need to recognize kind of the very nature of a bar. And that is it brings people close together ... in a setting that really is the type of setting that promotes the transmission of infectious diseases,” according to The Texas Tribune.
Bars and breweries were some of the last businesses to reopen in late May but closed again a month later on Abbott’s orders.
A few weeks ago, the state released guidelines that allowed some breweries to reopen patios and then reversed the decision within days.
Burke’s brewery had actually only opened in May, so the sudden closure came at something of an inopportune moment, he said.
While the brewery’s rent and overhead aren’t that high, owners still need enough sales to pay brewers, Burke said. To-go sales, however, have largely been good.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.