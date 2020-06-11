Ball High School's Class of 2020 were honored Thursday at an in-person commencement ceremony at Kermit Courville Stadium in Galveston. Because of strict requirements surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony was held in the stadium for the first time since 2002.
The class of close to 450 seniors were spaced 6 feet apart on the field. Everyone entering the stadium had to answer several self-screening health questions related to COVID-19. The seniors and guest also received Ball High School masks to wear during the ceremony.
Congradulations Class of 2020. You personify our hopes and dreams.
