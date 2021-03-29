GALVESTON
A bill meant to help pay for a coastal barrier with local tax or bond money is headed to the floor of the Texas Senate.
A Senate committee Monday voted to send state Sen. Larry Taylor’s proposal to create a Gulf Coast Protection District forward to a vote.
The Senate Water, Agriculture and Rural Affairs Committee unanimously approved Senate Bill 1160 on Monday morning.
Taylor described his bill as a last step state leaders must take to make the coastal barrier project ready for federal investments.
“My goal has been from the beginning to get the project designed and ready to go,” Taylor said. “This last step from our side is to get the local sponsorship put together.”
The committee-approved bill differs slightly from the one Taylor introduced earlier in the session. In a substitute bill he introduced on Monday morning, Brazoria County was dropped from the group of counties proposed to be part of the protection district.
The district would act as a local partner with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to fund and manage construction of a barrier system around Galveston Bay and along the Texas coast from Galveston County to Jefferson County.
The Texas General Land Office and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers have worked since 2014 to develop the Coastal Texas Study, a massive plan for a series of seawalls, levees, dunes and sea gates that would protect counties on the upper Texas coast from the type of storm-surge flooding caused by Hurricane Ike in 2008.
For the project to proceed, the state needs to identify an entity that can pay for 35 percent of the costs of the barrier system, and fund $150 million in annual maintenance and operations cost.
Brazoria County’s removal leaves Chambers, Galveston, Harris, Jefferson and Orange counties in the proposed taxing district.
Although more details are still to come about how much the district would need to raise to help pay for the barrier, Taylor estimated it would have to raise about $6 billion for construction, which would have to be paid off for 30 years after construction of the system is finished.
The bill would add $0.25 to tax rates for people within the district, Taylor said.
Although the price tag might be large, protection afforded by the barrier system will “pay for itself time and time again,” Taylor said.
If the legislature creates the protection district, a property tax still would have to be created by the people who live in its boundaries, Taylor said.
Taylor also expressed hope that if the legislature created the district during this session, federal leaders would be more open to providing a direct appropriation to the coastal barrier project, rather than rely on an annual partial allocation from Congress through the normal U.S. Army Corps of Engineers process.
There also are proposals to finance the barrier project with a special type of bond that incentivizes investments in infrastructure meant to improve climate resilience, Taylor said.
A final report from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and land office is expected to be released in April and sent to Congress for possible funding by September, officials said on Monday.
With the bill out of a Senate committee, it now can be voted on by the full Senate, though exactly when that will happen isn’t known. To become law, Taylor’s bill — or an identical companion bill filed by Houston state Rep. Dennis Paul — would need approval by the House and to be signed by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott.
