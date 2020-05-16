DICKINSON
After a first round of $200,000 in grants extended to small businesses, the Dickinson City Council on Tuesday approved an additional $200,000 of Economic Development Corp. money to help businesses through the COVID-19 crisis and its aftermath.
“We gave out 25 grants in the first round, and we have 33 applications for the next round,” said Scott Jones, executive director of the corporation.
The first checks that went out were for $7,200 to each recipient, Jones said. About 25 or 26 are expected to qualify for the second round of grant funding, barring any factor that might disqualify a business, such as past due taxes or an address outside Dickinson.
Businesses such as AJ’s Meat Market, 4908 FM 517 Road E. in Dickinson, received checks to help pay employees and keep their businesses operating during and after the COVID-19 shutdown.
“We’ve given grants to everyone from small salon owners to Marais, the restaurant,” Jones said. Marais is a fine-dining establishment on Dickinson Bayou.
The grants were distributed on an equal pro-rata basis and business owners were asked to provide a reason they should be in line for one of the grants along with basic information about their operation.
“We didn’t make it need-based, and we spread the wealth out equally over all the businesses that needed it,” Jones said. “It didn’t matter if you had one employee or 50, and we didn’t hone the process down to going through their financials.”
The second round of grants was expected to go out by Friday.
Jones has received many thank yous from local businesses, he said.
“We haven’t had a single recipient tell us it wasn’t enough, that they’re not grateful for it.”
