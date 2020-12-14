GALVESTON
Thousands of vials containing a coronavirus vaccine are expected to reach Galveston this morning.
Within hours of their arrival, groups of doctors and nurses at the University of Texas Medical Branch will begin receiving vaccinations against the virus.
Health officials compared the day to some of the most important dates in U.S. history.
“This is akin to man landing on the moon,” said Dr. Gulshan Sharma, the medical branch’s chief medical officer. “This has never happened in the history of medicine, that we were able to identify the virus and have an effective vaccine within 11 months.
“There is nothing, from my standpoint, more innovative and exceptional that we have ever done for humanity than this vaccine,” he said.
The medical branch’s receipt of its first shipments of the Pfizer-developed vaccine will mark a turning point in the fight against a virus that has infected more than 16,000 people in Galveston County since March and contributed to the deaths of at least 168 people.
The medical branch will receive about 2,900 doses of the vaccine at its campus in Galveston, while its campus in Clear Lake will receive 975 doses, the medical branch said.
More doses will come in weekly allotments in coming months.
Most of the first doses will be used on front-line health care workers at the medical branch. The medical branch has identified 7,500 employees who will qualify for the first phase of vaccinations, officials said.
About 400 doses from today’s allotment will be reserved for people who don’t work at the medical branch, including EMT workers, firefighters who answer ambulance calls and front-line workers from other health care facilities not affiliated with the medical branch.
About 1,000 people outside of the medical branch are qualified for the first round of vaccinations, officials said.
Local health officials plan to use all of today’s doses as soon as possible. Although the vaccine must be given in two doses about 30 days apart, health officials don’t plan to reserve parts of the first shipment for later use.
There is anxiety about the rollout, said Dr. Philip Keiser, Galveston County’s local health authority and a member of the medical branch’s vaccine task force.
“It’s huge,” Keiser said. “This is D-Day. There are all these logistics that are going into it, and we have to bring together this force of people that will be ready to pounce.”
The medical branch conducted a walkthrough for the start of vaccinations on Monday. The plan is to have about 100 people vaccinated in the first group of shots.
There’s nothing particularly special about administering the vaccine, Keiser said. The shot is bigger than a typical flu shot and is administered into a patient’s arm.
People who are dosed today will be asked to wait about 15 minutes before leaving, in case they have adverse reactions. They’ll also be asked to sign up to report symptoms from the vaccination through an online portal set up by federal health officials, Keiser said.
It’s also essential that people understand that the vaccination process will be drawn out. The vaccination doesn’t take full effect until about two weeks after a person gets a second dose; the people dosed today won’t be immune to the virus until January.
Vaccines aren’t expected to be widely available until spring 2021, meaning people will need to continue to take precautions to limit the spread of infections until then.
Current efforts to control the spread in Galveston County aren’t going particularly well, Keiser said. More than 1,600 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Galveston County residents since Nov. 29, the highest two-week total since the middle of July.
About 13 percent of COVID-19 tests collected since Nov. 29 have tested positive for the virus; the positivity rate of recent tests is higher than any other time reported during the pandemic.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 has increased in recent weeks but is not at the point it was this summer. As of Monday, 86 people were being treated for COVID-19 in Galveston County hospitals, according to the Southeast Texas Regional Advisory Council.
On Nov. 14, there were 60 people hospitalized with the virus. In the middle of July, as many as 273 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized at one time in local facilities.
