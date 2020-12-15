Update, 7:20 p.m.
Galveston mayor pro tem Craig Brown is ahead of Roger "Bo" Quiroga following the first release of early vote totals on Tuesday evening.
According to incomplete and unofficial results, Brown leads Quiroga 2,939 votes to 2,358 votes and has an 11-point lead.
The results released first include absentee and early voting totals, according to the Galveston County Clerk's website.
In other Galveston council races, William Schuster leads Pam Bass 660 votes to 251 votes in city council District 2.
Incumbent councilman David Collins leads Frank Maceo 544 votes to 430 votes in District 3.
Incumbent Councilman John Paul Listowski leads Beau Rawlins 689 votes to 427 votes.
Original story
It's finally here: the end of the 2020 election cycle.
Tonight marks the end of a handful of municipal races in Galveston, League City and Dickinson that were forced into runoffs after last month's general election.
After tonight, Galveston and Dickinson will have chosen new mayors.
On the island, former mayor Roger "Bo" Quiroga is seeking to return to the seat he held in the late '90s, while Mayor pro tem Craig Brown is seeking to officially take the title after becoming acting mayor following the resignation of Jim Yarbrough in July.
Galvestonians also will decide the outcome of three council races. There is a potential for every incumbent member of the seven-person city council to be replaced.
In Dickinson, councilman Sean Skipworth and businesswoman Jennifer Lawrence are seeking to replace longtime Mayor Julie Masters and to take over leadership of the council after the tumultuous departure of its city manager and its ongoing recovery from Hurricane Harvey.
Dickinson voters also will decide the outcome of two council races. As will the voters in League City.
Polls close at 7 p.m., and the first results are expected soon after that.
This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.
