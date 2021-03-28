GALVESTON
Both times Jennifer Probst got her COVID-19 vaccination shots, the process was quick.
She signed up on the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston’s website and made an appointment at the medical branch’s League City site.
“There was no wait time,” the La Marque resident said. “It was fast and easy.”
But some Galveston County residents have had to wait hours to get vaccinated. The best way to help keep wait times manageable is to arrive a few minutes, not hours, before an appointment time, county spokespersons said.
Many residents are showing up a few hours early to get their vaccinations because they're concerned the sites will run out of doses, Galveston County spokesman Zach Davidson said. Early arrivals can contribute to long lines at the Walter Hall Park vaccination site, 807 state Highway 3 N. in League City, he said.
“If you have an appointment, you have a vaccine with your name on it,” he said. “There’s no need to show up two to three hours before.”
The Galveston County Health District has not seen many long lines at its vaccine outreaches, said Ashley Tompkins, director of communications for the district.
The district’s outreaches help provide the vaccine to areas of the county where residents might otherwise find it difficult to get immunized and offer both walk-up and drive-through options, she said.
The shots are by appointment only; the way the district spaces out appointments has discouraged long wait times, she said.
When the medical branch notifies residents to schedule their appointments, they receive options for sites and times the vaccinations are still available, said Chris Gonzalez, senior communications specialist at the medical branch.
Residents can get the vaccine at four different sites in the county: the medical branch's Primary Care Pavilion in Galveston, 400 Harborside Drive; the medical branch’s Angleton Danbury campus in Angleton, 132 E Hospital Drive; Walter Hall Park; and the medical branch’s League City location, 2240 Gulf Freeway S.
The medical branch gives about 3,500 vaccinations a day at Walter Hall Park. It’s OK if residents arrive about 15 minutes early, Gonzalez said.
“It actually moves pretty quickly,” he said. “So get on the waitlist and get the vaccine when you get a chance.”
