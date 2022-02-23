Students safe after Dickinson bus catches fire By KERI HEATH The Daily News Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Feb 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DICKINSONDickinson students were evacuated from a bus before it caught fire on an afternoon route, a district spokeswoman said.A driver taking Lobit Middle School students home Wednesday afternoon smelled smoke and pulled over, Dickinson Independent School District spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.After students had been evacuated from the bus, it caught fire, Dowdy said.“That quick thinking of that bus driver totally avoided an unimaginable tragedy,” Dowdy said.The district notified parents and sent another bus to take the students home, she said. Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Locations Dickinson Keri Heath Reporter Author twitter Author email Follow Keri Heath Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post. Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Log In Purchase a Subscription Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSix Houstonians charged in League City catalytic convertor theftsTeen charged with felony in La Marque bomb threat; four hoaxes probedMotorcyclist killed in highway crash in DickinsonCharges filed in connection to fatal Bacliff hit-and-runOne charged in robbery of Texas First Bank in KemahGalveston car theft leads police on cross-county chaseMan killed in four-vehicle wreck identifiedAirstream rally adds to sights at Galveston Mardi GrasGalveston mourns loss of councilman to COVID-19First weekend of Galveston's Mardi Gras in full swing CollectionsSorry, there are no recent results for popular collections. CommentedGuest commentary: Both sides must stop pushing politics in our classrooms (93) Middleton raising, spending most in race for state Senate (76) Change our minds: COVID restrictions didn't work (69) Echoes of Germany in writer's anti-democracy letter (62) Guest commentary: Join us in working to reduce gun violence in Galveston County (46) Guest commentary: Separation of church, state has already been established (46) Guest commentary: The new GOP is built upon a troubling trinity (45) Editorial was a huge disservice to readership (42) Here's hoping GOP regains control in Washington (41) COVID 'hypers' will face a comeuppance (31)
