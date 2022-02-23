DICKINSON

Dickinson students were evacuated from a bus before it caught fire on an afternoon route, a district spokeswoman said.

A driver taking Lobit Middle School students home Wednesday afternoon smelled smoke and pulled over, Dickinson Independent School District spokeswoman Tammy Dowdy said.

After students had been evacuated from the bus, it caught fire, Dowdy said.

“That quick thinking of that bus driver totally avoided an unimaginable tragedy,” Dowdy said.

The district notified parents and sent another bus to take the students home, she said.

Keri Heath: 409-683-5241; keri.heath@galvnews.com or on Twitter @HeathKeri. 

