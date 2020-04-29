Restaurants, retailers, movie theaters and many other businesses will be able to open Friday at limited capacity and under a slate of health protocols in the first phase of a state plan to ease restrictions imposed to blunt the spread of the coronavirus.
The plan, which Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday, came amid clamor for relief from among business owners and people forced into unemployment by unprecedented checks on commercial and civic life.
While many applauded the move, Galveston County residents such as La Marque resident Deborah Warren worried it’s too soon for things to open up.
“There will be no more ‘normal’ because those days are over,” Warren said. “I can’t say for sure when they should reopen, but I believe that testing, tracing and treatment parameters should be in place for people to feel comfortable in and around places of business where a lot of people can congregate.”
Warren’s nephew, Christopher Taylor, has been hospitalized for the past five weeks at the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston after being diagnosed with COVID-19 and is fighting for his life, she said.
“I truly believe a vast majority of people will get relaxed, and the cases will spike up,” she said. “People aren’t doing what’s right now because it hasn’t affected them. But when it does and they become critically ill, they will demand help. It’s just too soon.”
Galveston resident Pete Nanos, who’s in a high risk group because of his age, said Abbott made the right decision, and that’s it’s time for the rest of the population to get back out there to work and play.
“There will be those who become ill and even some deaths recorded, but no more than from other factors like flu, cancer, heart problems and other illnesses,” Nanos said. “I say open it up. I believe we’ve learned enough to know that we can manage this better than we originally thought.
“Work on the vaccine so that we older folks can be freed up, but don’t hold back the young folks because of us,” he said.
NOT UNTIL 2021
Health care worker Stacie Hunter, of Texas City, has seen firsthand what COVID-19 has done at her job and in her community, she said.
“Honestly, things will never go back to the same normal,” she said. “I really think the government reopening businesses on Friday is way too soon. Even though the numbers aren’t going up, they also aren’t going down. People aren’t practicing social distancing now, and there isn’t a cure or vaccine just yet.
“Just look at how Galveston was crowded on the seawall this past weekend,” Hunter said. “We need to wait until 2021 to start moving as usual. That way researchers will have more knowledge and a possible cure for COVID-19 before we just reopen.”
Donald Legate, who lives in Pirate’s Beach in Galveston, argues it’s time to get money flowing again in the economy, especially in the hard-hit service industry, he said.
“My wife and I are excited that Gov. Abbott has decided to get the overall economy started,” Legate said. “We’re faithful customers of several local eateries and enjoy the great food and service.”
‘SHAMEFULLY WRONG’
The move Friday to reopen Texas — slowly and strategically — comes as the state processes a record-high surge of unemployment claims and as food banks across the region have seen demand spike from families who need their help.
However, Galveston resident Ella Lewis, a retired administrator of Galveston Independent School District, feels officials are rushing to get back to normal without first knowing the current spread of the highly contagious coronavirus, she said.
“Government has failed to provide sufficient testing to determine the number of infections which are placing people in life-threatening risks,” she said. “This reckless disregard for life and public health is shamefully wrong and demonstrates a willingness to see people suffer and die rather than act with an abundance of caution.
“I truly hope that people have the personal wherewithal to act in their own best interest,” Lewis said.
Tracie Steans, a La Marque resident and business owner, is proud of the way Mayor Bobby Hocking and City Manager Tink Jackson, as well as Colleen Merritt with the La Marque Economic Development Corporation, are leading residents during the pandemic, she said.
“Although I feel like the government is opening up too soon, leaders in La Marque are doing what they can to keep us safe, as well as helping with grants to small businesses throughout the city,” Steans said. “I’m very proud of how well organized our city officials are.”
Steans and her family have made many adjustments to how they operate outside of their home. Wearing masks and sanitizing everything is a must, she said.
“I would be more comfortable if we would’ve reacted to this virus sooner,” Steans said. “Now that things are opening back up, we should be on one accord with Houston and surrounding areas to reduce the spread of COVID-19. I know if we all work together; we will get through this.”
FINANCIAL IMPACT
Mary Branum, president of the Short Term Rental Owners Association of Galveston, was one of many who were relieved by Abbott’s decision on Monday, she said.
“I believe a great majority in the tourism business are relieved to have the stay-at-home orders rescinded and are allowed to open for business,” she said. “Obviously, it has been a serious financial hit for all lodging and support staff as, without income, essential personnel were furloughed as basic expenses such as utilities, taxes, insurance and mortgages continued to be incurred. The loss of hotel occupancy tax revenue has been devastating to the city and park board.”
Branum also is hoping that the association will be an outlet for residents and tourists to be able to de-stress from being in quarantine for the past few weeks, she said.
“For us, it’s imperative that all vacation rentals maintain the highest standards in cleanliness and safety to assure all of our concern for health safety,” she said. “We can only hope the city will be able to stay open with no further impact from the virus. It’s our responsibility to be diligent for our guests and residents.”
