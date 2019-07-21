HITCHCOCK
One person died in a head-on wreck on FM 2004 Saturday night, officials said.
One woman died on the scene of the wreck in the 11800 block of FM 2004 near the line between Galveston and Brazoria counties about 8:30 p.m., Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
Four other people were transported to the hospital in critical condition, Trochesset said. Trochesset didn't know the people's medical status Sunday morning, he said.
One person driving north into Galveston County veered off the road, Trochesset said. When the driver tried to correct the vehicle, it swerved into the lane of oncoming traffic and collided with a vehicle with a man, a woman and two children inside, Trochesset said.
The occupants were grandparents and their two grandchildren, Trochesset said.
The driver of the first car was transported to a University of Texas Medical Branch hospital in Galveston and the man and two children in the second car were transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital in Houston, Trochesset said.
It didn't appear that alcohol was involved in the wreck, Trochesset said.
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office assisted the Hitchcock Police Department with the investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.