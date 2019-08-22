GALVESTON
You shouldn’t spit into the wind, or apparently, onto a Galveston County judge.
A Santa Fe woman was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for spitting on a municipal judge during a 2018 magistrate hearing over a misdemeanor drug charge.
Marlene Alexandra Jackson, 36, of Santa Fe, was convicted Tuesday of felony harassment of a public servant, according to the Galveston County District Attorney’s Office.
Jackson was arrested in September 2018 on a municipal warrant, according to the district attorney’s office.
At a magistrate hearing during which Jackson was informed of her right to have an attorney, she leaned forward and spat at Judge Carlton Getty, prosecutors said. The spit landed on his arm and hand, prosecutors said.
Jackson was convicted of a third-degree felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A jury on Wednesday sentenced her to three years in prison. She’ll be eligible for parole after serving nine months in prison, prosecutors said.
(1) comment
Yet another genius criminal. From misdemeanor to felony in a split second! [unsure]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.