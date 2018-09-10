GALVESTON
An island woman has been indicted for manslaughter in the June death of a Colombian man in Galveston.
A grand jury last week indicted Gerilyn Weberlein for intoxicated manslaughter, according to Galveston County court records. Weberlein is accused of striking and killing Marco Antonio Pena Beltran, 23, with her car on 69th Street in Galveston on June 4.
Weberlein was originally charged with intoxicated assault, according to police. After the crash, police said Weberlein admitted to drinking one beer before the crash, according to a police complaint.
Beltran was a lifeguard with the Galveston Island Beach Patrol. He was working as an international exchange student. He died after suffering severe head injuries from the crash.
Weberlein was arrested on the manslaughter charge on Friday, according to jail records. She was held on $80,000 bond and was still in custody on Monday afternoon, according to jail records.
