Parts of League City and Dickinson were suddenly inundated Monday afternoon with more than 3 inches of rain from scattered thunderstorms, causing water to swell in some streets, according to officials with the National Weather Service in League City.
Between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday, about 3.31 inches of rain fell at the service’s office in League City, meteorologist Jimmy Fowler said.
However, much of that came between 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., Fowler said.
Monday’s heavy rains weren’t part of a Tropical Storm Imelda or any other organized system, but were instead just regular afternoon thundershowers, Fowler said.
The service office received at least one report of water on the road at the northbound feeder of Interstate 45 near FM 646, Fowler said.
And some residents in the Bayridge subdivision reported water flooding the streets in the neighborhood.
