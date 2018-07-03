GOVERNMENT
• The Galveston County and Federal Courthouse will be closed today.
• City offices in Galveston, League City, Friendswood, Texas City, Bayou Vista, Santa Fe, Clear Lake Shores, La Marque, Tiki Island, Kemah, Jamaica Beach, Hitchcock and Dickinson will be closed today.
• There will be no trash pickup today in Galveston. Today’s trash routs will be picked up Thursday, and so on.
• The city of Texas City will have trash pickup today; however, the Biosphere Recycle Center will be closed today.
• Trash pickup in Bayou Vista, Tiki Island, Jamaica Beach and Dickinson will not be affected.
• Mail will not be delivered today. All post offices will be closed today.
LIBRARIES
• The Hitchcock Public Library will be closed through today.
• Rosenberg Library, Helen Hall Library, Mae S. Bruce Library, and the Dickinson, Moore Memorial, La Marque and Friendswood public libraries will be closed today.
OTHER CLOSINGS
• Most banks will be closed today.
• The Daily News’ offices in Galveston and Texas City will be closed today. Circulation calls will be answered from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. today. For missed deliveries, call 409-683-5260.
• Hometown Heroes Park will be closed today. Walker Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. today.
