TEXAS CITY
Neither the driver nor store patrons were injured when a 91-year-old woman crashed through a Texas City Schlotzsky's sandwich shop at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday, police said.
The woman drove her car through the front of the Schlotzsky's store on Palmer Highway and 34th Street, Texas City Police Department officials said.
The car made it up to the front counter, Schlotzsky's employee Alana Biarnesen said.
The store will reopen within the next month after repairs, Biarnesen said.
The driver wasn't cited for any traffic violations, police said.
— Connor Behrens
