GALVESTON
Rosenberg Library, 2310 Sealy St. in Galveston, will reopen to the public Monday.
Patrons and staff will be required to wear masks until further notice.
The children's department is still accepting registration for its annual Summer Reading Club for local youth, as well as its Keep Galveston Kids Reading initiative program, which mails a book to every child in Galveston at no cost. To register for either program, visit www.rosenberg.library.org.
Parents can also sign up their children for Summer Reading Challenges at rosenberg.beanstack.org.
For more information, call Karen Stanley, 409-763-8854, Ext. 119.
— Angela Wilson
