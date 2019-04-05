SEABROOK

Crews working for the Texas Department of Transportation will close 10th Street, or Shipyard Drive, intermittently next week as part of a state Highway 146 project, officials said.

The road will be closed between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, officials said.

The closure is part of a five-year, $210 million project to expand state Highway 146 between Red Bluff Road in Seabrook through Kemah, widening it from a six-lane to a 12-lane freeway. The project is divided into four stages.

Officers will be on site during the closure to assist with traffic, officials said.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

