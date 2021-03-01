LEAGUE CITY
The fire marshal’s office on Monday was investigating an odd smell many in Galveston County have noticed, Fire Marshal Tommy Cones confirmed.
Residents began calling League City and other Galveston County communities to report an unusual smell just after lunch Monday, Cones said.
It was unclear exactly where the smell is coming from, but investigators believe it is the result of a release from a petrochemical facility somewhere near Pasadena, Cones said.
Investigators are working with officials from Harris County and Pasadena to identify the specific company, but don’t believe the substance is toxic or otherwise dangerous, Cones said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.