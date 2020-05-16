CRYSTAL BEACH
Noah Essmeier rolled onto Bolivar Peninsula from Cleveland, Texas, at about 4 a.m. Saturday.
The beach was pretty much empty. A little later, a passing thunderstorm chased some of those few away.
"It was pretty bad," Essmeier said, but he and his friends rode it out. As the sun emerged Saturday, they had a good stretch of beach to themselves.
It's Jeep Weekend on Bolivar Peninsula, an unofficial annual beach party that in past years has drawn thousands to unincorporated Galveston County on the weekend after Mother's Day.
This year, however, rain, an increased police presence and concerns about coronavirus seemed to have stifled the first day of an event that caused chaos in recent years.
"It's not even close to last year," Essmeier said while standing on the back of a truck in Crystal Beach. "I think corona has a got a lot to do with it. All the Jeep groups and stuff cancelled three or four weeks ago because of the corona.
"People said we were still going to have it, but it's nothing like it usually is."
The fates conspired against the Jeep party in more ways than one.
On Friday night and early Saturday morning, powerful thunderstorms rolled over Galveston County, dropping more than 5 inches of rain and packing strong winds.
The storms left dozens of tent frames and coverings scattered across the dunes Saturday, apparently abandoned as people fled the beach.
Saturday's scene was much different from a year ago, when beachgoers poured onto the peninsula by the thousands. The rush jammed roads, and some people described the party atmosphere of the day as anarchy.
More than 100 people were arrested in 2019, and six more were evacuated from the peninsula by helicopter ambulance.
After that chaotic weekend, some Bolivar Peninsula residents demanded the county better prepare for the 2020 event.
What emerged was a plan for more police officers, extra ambulances, search-and-rescue volunteers and other first responders to help deal with the crowds.
Through Saturday afternoon, most of those extra resources hadn't been needed, and some had been told to stand down and go home, Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset said.
The sheriff's office still planned to bring in extra people at the beginning of work shifts on Saturday night and Sunday morning, Trochesset said. If the crowds remain light, those shifts too will be sent home, he said.
By 5 p.m. on Saturday, it appeared the extra precautions would be needed as the evening approached. Around 3 p.m., officials said there was "gridlock" on the beach as more people made their way to the beaches.
On Friday evening, the sheriff's office made 48 arrests on the peninsula, Trochesset said. Most of the arrests were for misdemeanor crimes, including public intoxication and minors in possession of alcohol.
At least 13 driving-while-intoxicated arrests were made on Bolivar Peninsula on Friday evening, according to police records.
But for the most part, there was little for responders to respond to through the first day of the event.
"It's very limited; it's just nothing," said Galveston County Commissioner Darrell Apffel, whose precinct includes the peninsula. "I'm very proud of the preparation that we had. It was a great dress rehearsal. We can't let our foot off the gas pedal for next year."
Earlier this month, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott encouraged people who go to the beach to maintain at least 6 feet of distance from other groups of people and limit the size of non-household gatherings to fewer than five people.
There were few, if any, closely packed crowds of people on the beach Saturday morning, and few seemed overly concerned about the virus.
"We're coming back from it," said Stihl Vaughn 25, who had rented a beach house with some friends from Conroe.
"I don't think it's that big of a deal to be honest," he said. "I only get sick when I want to get sick. I saw someone on the beach with gloves on, which was the stupidest thing I've seen in a long time."
There were few masks to be seen on the beach Saturday, although Marco Calzada said they were in demand from people who approached his Offroad Life Apparel trailer looking for souvenirs to mark the weekend.
"We have people come up and get them," Calzada said, looking at a group of unmasked customers who were buying hats and t-shirts. "You don't really see it, but there's people running around with them."
Rain was forecasted to continue in Galveston County through Sunday.
