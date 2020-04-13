GALVESTON
A Galveston County woman in her 80s died of complications related to COVID-19, the Galveston County Health District announced Monday.
The woman died April 10, according to the health district. She had unspecified pre-existing medical conditions, the district said.
The woman is the ninth person in Galveston County whose death has been attributed to COVID-19, according to the health district. The district did not release any other information about the woman.
The death was announced Monday at the same time the health district announced 22 news cases of COVID-19 in Galveston County. Since testing began on March 2, there have been 377 cases of COVID-19 identified in the county.
Of those, 92 people have recovered, nine people have died. Thirty-two people were hospitalized as of Monday, and 244 people were self-quarantined, according to the district.
