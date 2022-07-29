The U.S. Senate on Thursday approved by a wide margin a plan to build a massive coastal barrier in and around Galveston Bay.
The Senate gave its approval of the Water Resource Development Act. In that bill is the Army Corps of Engineers’ plan for the $31 billion coastal barrier system commonly known as the Ike Dike.
The U.S House of Representatives had passed a version of the bill in June, which also OK’d money for the project.
The House and Senate versions now must be reconciled before going to President Joe Biden for consideration.
Among other things, the plan calls for a sea gate between Galveston Island and Bolivar Peninsula that would close ahead of a hurricane to block storm surge from the Gulf of Mexico.
Congressional approval of the water bill wouldn’t fund the barrier project, but would add it to a long list of Army Corps projects that are approved and awaiting funding.
The entire project is estimated to cost $31 billion, of which local sponsors are required to pay about $10 billion. In 2021, the Texas Legislature created the Gulf Coast Protection District, a taxing entity, to raise funds for the local costs of the barrier project.
Still, congressional approval is a big step forward for the coastal barrier project, which was first proposed 14 years ago after Hurricane Ike devastated Galveston Island, Bolivar Peninsula and other areas around Galveston Bay.
Republican Sen. John Cornyn said the project brings Texas “one step closer” to ensuring the state’s coast will be as “prepared as possible” for future hurricanes.
“Protecting the Texas coast from devastating hurricanes is a top priority when it comes to preserving the livelihoods of Texans and ensuring the massive amount of international trade that relies on our state can resume after a storm,” Cornyn said in a statement.
The bill passed the Senate with 93 yes votes Thursday; only Sen. Mike Braun, R-Indiana, voted no, according to the Texas Tribune.
The bill had passed the House on 384 to 37 vote. Five Texas Republicans — Pat Fallon, Lance Gooden, Troy Nehls, Chip Roy and Van Taylor — voted against the bill.
Hurricane Ike made landfall near Galveston on Sept. 13, 2008, as a category 2 storm. The hurricane pushed water from the Gulf of Mexico into Galveston Bay. The surge leveled homes on Bolivar Peninsula, and flooded Galveston from its unprotected north side.
The storm surge was measured at between 19 feet and 25 feet.
The idea of a surge-blocking coastal barrier for Texas was first raised by Bill Merrell, a professor of Marine Sciences at Texas A&M University at Galveston. Merrell was inspired by coastal floodgates used in the Netherlands to protect low-lying land from North Sea storms.
Merrell coined the term Ike Dike. His plan differed in some ways from the Corps’ concept. For instance, it recommended a sea gate also be built at Galveston’s far West End to block a surge entering the bay at the San Luis Pass.
The corps’ project isn’t officially called the Ike Dike. It incorporates some of Merrell’s ideas as well as proposals recommended by other groups such as the Severe Storm Prediction, Education & Evacuation from Disasters Center at Rice University.
Still, the short, rhyming name has stuck as an easy way for advocates of the barrier to rally support for the project as it creeps toward approval. “Build the Ike Dike,” the saying goes.
The corps and land office released their initial recommendations for the coastal barrier project in 2018.
The plan also calls for building a ring levee around the most densely populated parts of Galveston, heightening the existing Galveston seawall, building protective dunes on Galveston’s West End and Bolivar Peninsula, raising structures on the west shore of Galveston Bay and building floodgates at Dickinson Bayou and Clear Lake.
The plan has undergone some changes since its reveal. The original proposal called for a solid barrier to be placed along coastal highways in Galveston and on Bolivar Peninsula. But complaints about some homes being left outside the walls, and the prospect of eminent domain being used to build the highway barriers prompted changes. A revised plan proposed building dunes along beach fronts instead.
There are objections to the barrier project, questions about environmental harm and whether it’s more feasible to build smaller, less costly mitigation measures inside the bay.
If it’s funded for construction, the project still would require another two to five years of design and would take as many as another 15 years to complete.
