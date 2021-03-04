GALVESTON
The Galveston Independent School District will require its students and staff to wear masks inside campus buildings for the remainder of the school year, officials said Wednesday.
Two full days after Gov. Greg Abbott announced he would remove statewide rules requiring face masks and other precautions against COVID-19, the island district alone announced plans in reaction to the move.
The orders allow commercial businesses to operate at 100 percent capacity and remove state rules requiring people to wear masks in public places. Abbott's new orders go into effect Wednesday.
Guidance released Thursday by the Texas Education Agency said schools generally should require staff and students age 10 or older to wear masks inside buildings.
Galveston ISD school officials said they consulted with experts at the University of Texas Medical Branch before making the announcement.
“It is my belief that social distancing and masking should continue for now,” said Dr. Richard Rupp, the medical director for Teen Health Center, which operates clinics at five Galveston ISD campuses. “Masks are still needed. COVID-19 numbers, although down, are still high. There is a good chance of encountering someone with COVID in a public setting.”
The district didn't announce any changes in policies about in-person and virtual learning.
No other school districts in the county publicly announced plans about masking policies, although more announcements are expected before Wednesday.
In a statement, the Santa Fe Independent School District said it was seeking input from stakeholders before making a final decision on its mask policies. Officials from Texas City and Dickinson school districts said they also were seeking more guidance before making their decision. The Clear Creek Independent School District on Tuesday said it might release new guidance about its policies before the end of the week.
Officials also were working to understand and disseminate details about COVID vaccinations. State health officials on Wednesday said teachers would be given priority access to vaccines.
Abbott's initial announcement was criticized by the Texas Classroom Teachers Association, which called his plans to reopen before widespread vaccine availability premature.
The association called on schools to continue requiring people to follow health practices recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC advises that people older than age 2 wear masks while in public settings.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.