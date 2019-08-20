GALVESTON
Galveston County Sheriff Henry Trochesset has asked the Texas Rangers to investigate a suicide attempt made by a prisoner at the county jail on Saturday evening.
The 44-year-old man attempted to hang himself using a belt while being held in a cell in the booking area of the Galveston County Jail, Trochesset said.
The man did not die and was taken to the University of Texas Medical Branch for treatment. He was still in the hospital on Tuesday, Trochesset said. His condition was not available.
The man had been arrested on a misdemeanor charge of public intoxication, Torchesset said.
It's unclear how long it took deputies at the jail to notice the man's suicide attempt, and that will be part of the investigation, Trochesset said.
No one at the sheriff's office had been suspended as of Tuesday morning, but Trochesset said it's possible some jail employees could be put on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.
"We do not take this lightly," Trochesset said.
