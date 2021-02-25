LA MARQUE
A bad water valve in La Marque forced the closure of four schools Thursday.
The Texas City Independent School District at noon announced students were being dismissed from Hayley Elementary School, Simms Elementary School, La Marque Middle School and La Marque High School because the campuses had lost water service.
The district blamed the water loss on a malfunctioning valve somewhere in the city's water system, according to a news release.
The valve was replaced about 45 minutes after the problem was detected, La Marque City Manager Tink Jackson said. No school buildings were damaged and
The damage was likely related to extremely cold temperatures last week, which froze and burst water pipes in cities, homes and businesses across the state, Jackson said.
"The top part of that valve had a little crack in it, and as we continued to fix things and increase pressure, it finally hit a pressure where it blew the top off," Jackson said.
He credited city crews and contractors who were helping make repairs around the city for making quick fixes to the valve.
