Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse will be closed Friday.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed Friday and Dec. 31.
Cities
• City offices in Bayou Vista will be closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Dickinson will be closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Kemah will close at noon today and will remain closed through Monday. For New Year’s, offices will close at noon Dec. 30 and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Santa Fe will close at 12:30 p.m. today and remain closed through Friday. For New Year’s, offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 30 and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Galveston, Texas City, League City and Friendswood will be closed Friday through Monday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores will be closed Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Hitchcock will be closed today and Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in La Marque will be closed today and Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Jan. 3.
• City offices in Tiki Island will be closed Friday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.
• There will be no trash pick-up in League City Friday and Jan. 1; and in Texas City, there will be no trash pick-up Saturday or Jan. 1.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Jamaica Beach.
• Post offices will be closed Saturday and Jan. 1. No mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library will close at 2 p.m. today and remain closed through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will close at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and remain closed through Jan. 2.
• The Friendswood Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed Friday and Saturday. For New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Hitchcock Public Library will be closed today through Monday. For New Year’s, Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.
• The La Marque Public Library will be closed today through Monday. For New Year’s, Jan. 1.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library will be closed today through Monday. For New Year’s, Dec. 30 through Jan. 2.
• The Moore Memorial Public Library will be closed Friday through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Information wasn’t provided from Dickinson Public Library.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Saturday and Jan. 1.
• The Galveston County Health District will be closed Friday and for New Year’s, Dec. 31; Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed Friday and Saturday and for New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed Friday and Saturday and for New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• The Daily News will be closed Friday. For New Year’s, we’ll be closed Jan. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.