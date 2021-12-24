Government
• The Galveston County Courthouse is closed today.
• The Federal Courthouse will be closed today and Dec. 31.
Cities
• City offices in Bayou Vista are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Dickinson are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will close at 12:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Kemah are closed through Monday. For New Year’s, offices will close at noon Thursday and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Santa Fe are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will close at 1:30 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Dec. 31.
• City offices in Galveston, Texas City, League City and Friendswood are closed through Monday. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Clear Lake Shores are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in Hitchcock are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31.
• City offices in La Marque are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Jan. 3.
• City offices in Tiki Island are closed today. For New Year’s, offices will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 3.
• There will be no trash pick-up in League City today and Jan. 1; and in Texas City, there will be no trash pick-up Saturday or Jan. 1.
• Information wasn’t provided from the city of Jamaica Beach.
• Post offices will be closed Saturday and Jan. 1. No mail, except U.S. Express items, will be delivered Christmas and New Year’s Day.
Libraries
• Helen Hall Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will close at 6 p.m. Thursday and remain closed through Jan. 2.
• The Friendswood Public Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Rosenberg Library will be closed today and Saturday. For New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Hitchcock Public Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.
• The La Marque Public Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, Jan. 1.
• The Mae S. Bruce Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, Thursday through Jan. 2.
• The Moore Memorial Public Library is closed through Monday. For New Year’s, the library will be closed Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• Information wasn’t provided from Dickinson Public Library.
Other closings
• Most banks will be closed Saturday and Jan. 1.
• The Galveston County Health District is closed today and for New Year’s, Dec. 31; Coastal Health & Wellness will be closed today and Saturday and for New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1; and the Galveston County Animal Resource Center will be closed today and Saturday and for New Year’s, Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.
• The Daily News office is closed today. For New Year’s the office will be closed Jan. 3.
