BOLIVAR PENINSULA
Water services were restored to Bolivar Peninsula over the weekend, but restrictions will remain as Tropical Storm Imelda recovery continues.
Tap water began flowing to the peninsula again Saturday, said Hollis Gassen, the president of the board of directors for the Bolivar Peninsula Special Utility District.
The district was able to connect with water lines from the Trinity Bay Conservation District in Winnie, which will supply the peninsula with water until the Lower Neches Valley Authority, the peninsula's normal water supplier, is able to restart operations.
The authority's water plant in Winnie was damaged by flooding caused by Imelda. Gassen estimated it would take to two weeks for the plant to reopen.
Until then, the peninsula will continue receiving water from the conservation district and the utility district will keep water restrictions in place. The restrictions prohibit people from outdoor water uses, such as watering lawns or washing cars.
With the restoration of water service, one of the most serious local effects of Imelda was rectified. The peninsula was without power for three days and was facing a water shortage because of damage caused by the storm.
On Saturday, Entergy Texas restored power to more than 5,000 homes and businesses on the peninsula.
