Galveston's Own Farmers Market received a combined $7,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas through its Project Growing Roots for Education, Environment and Nutrition and the Texas Urban and Rural Conservation Projects programs, according to the agency.
Galveston's Own Farmers Market's program at L. A. Morgan Elementary School and its Young Gardeners Program will be able to continue addressing the challenges their communities face in making fresh food accessible to everyone, said Casey McAuliffe, executive director of the farmers market.
The USDA projects address the challenges communities face in making fresh food accessible to everyone. The program was created as a grassroots endeavor to encourage local organizations to develop strategies to increase the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables and teach urban and rural conservation education through hands-on experiences.
— Angela Wilson
