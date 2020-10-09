Young gardeners at Coastal Village

Maia Turner, center, and Amanda Rittenhouse pick peas Tuesday, April 3, 2018, in one of the Young Gardeners Program beds at Coastal Village Elementary School in Galveston. The program is a collaboration between Galveston's Own Farmers Market and the school district to teach students about the benefits of growing food, eating healthy and being outdoors.

 JENNIFER REYNOLDS/The Daily News

Galveston's Own Farmers Market received a combined $7,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture-Natural Resources Conservation Service in Texas through its Project Growing Roots for Education, Environment and Nutrition and the Texas Urban and Rural Conservation Projects programs, according to the agency.

Galveston's Own Farmers Market's program at L. A. Morgan Elementary School and its Young Gardeners Program will be able to continue addressing the challenges their communities face in making fresh food accessible to everyone, said Casey McAuliffe, executive director of the farmers market.

The USDA projects address the challenges communities face in making fresh food accessible to everyone. The program was created as a grassroots endeavor to encourage local organizations to develop strategies to increase the availability of fresh fruits and vegetables and teach urban and rural conservation education through hands-on experiences.

 — Angela Wilson

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription