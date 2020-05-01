GALVESTON
The U.S. Department of Education has demanded information about the University of Texas Medical Branch’s financial connections with a biocontainment laboratory in Wuhan, China, and other Chinese companies.
The department’s demand, made to the University of Texas System’s chancellor, appears connected to a larger federal investigation into the origins of the coronavirus and whether the pandemic can be connected to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.
In a statement, the University of Texas System and the medical branch denied receiving financial support from other global scientific laboratories.
The education department’s letter was first reported Friday by The Wall Street Journal.
The Galveston National Laboratory has a years-long relationship with the Wuhan lab. The Galveston lab consulted with Chinese officials on safety measures at the laboratory when it was being built. The National Laboratory also hosted two Chinese graduate students, who it trained in lab safety and allowed to conduct research in the island facility.
The education department’s letter said it wanted to determine whether the UT System was complying with federal laws about reporting foreign gifts and contracts.
In a statement, the university system said it was in compliance with all federal reporting requirements.
“Each of the institutions within the UT System is required to complete and submit documentation annually to the Department of Education reporting gift and contract relationships with foreign entities, and UT institutions comply with these obligations,” system officials said. “We will continue to respond to any request from state and federal authorities should they arise.”
In the March 24 letter to University of Texas System Chancellor James Milliken, an education department lawyer said the university system was being investigated to determine whether it accepted, and failed to report, gifts, donations and contracts with ties to Wuhan and the Chinese government.
The letter asserts the University of Texas System has “substantial contractual relations” with the Wuhan lab and the Chinese Academy of Sciences, a branch of the Chinese government.
It’s not clear whether the university system properly disclosed relationships with the Wuhan lab, the letter said.
American universities are required by federal law to report the gifts and contracts they receive from foreign governments. Between 2014 and 2019, the University of Texas System reported 34 contracts connected to Chinese universities or companies, the letter said. The contracts were valued at nearly $13 million.
GOVERNMENT DEMANDS
The letter demands the university send the department information about gifts and contracts with the Wuhan lab, the academy and 23 other entities, including the Communist Party of China. The department asked for a list of university employees and contractors who worked with the Wuhan lab.
It also specifically asks for any records that connect the university with Shi Zhengli, a Chinese researcher whose work includes studying the connection between the coronavirus and bats, and with Eric Yuan, the CEO of Zoom Communications, the online video conferencing platform that came to prominence in recent months because of social distancing efforts.
The Galveston National Laboratory began consulting with the Wuhan Institute of Virology in 2013, while the lab was still under construction, according to the medical branch. Like the Galveston lab, the Wuhan lab is a Biosafety Level 4 lab designed to contain the world’s deadliest and most contagious pathogens, including the Ebola virus.
The labs’ relationship was centered on safety training and scientific collaborations, Dr. James LeDuc, director the National Laboratory, told The Daily News in April.
LeDuc visited the Wuhan lab in 2017, before it was activated. In 2018, LeDuc and Zhiming Yuan, director of the Wuhan lab, co-authored a letter in Science, a journal published by the American Association for the Advancement of Science, calling for more global collaboration among biocontainment laboratories.
LeDuc has described the Galveston lab’s relationship with China as an example of its core mission: safety training. The lab operates the National Biocontainment Training Center, which helps train researchers around the world on how to safely handle deadly and contagious pathogens.
The training center, funded in part by the U.S. Department of Defense, has provided training to researchers from 70 different countries. The defense department ended its funding to the center in 2016. Since then, the training center has been unable to provide training to international partners, LeDuc said.
In its statement, the university system said the medical branch has no financial stake in its relationship with the Chinese lab.
“While it receives no financial support or gifts from global scientific laboratories, UTMB complies with obligations to report fiduciary relationships as required by statute,” the university said.
The Wuhan Institute of Virology is in Hubei province of eastern China. Wuhan is a city of 11 million people where the first major outbreaks of COVID-19 occurred. Federal officials, including President Donald Trump, have speculated that the laboratory is connected to appearance of the virus.
No direct evidence of a connection has been disclosed, however.
The Office of the Director of National Intelligence, the clearinghouse for the web of U.S. spy agencies, on Thursday announced it had ruled out ideas that the virus was manmade or genetically modified, according to The Associated Press
The intelligence community is still investigating “whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan,” according to The AP.
