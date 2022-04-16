The Galveston County Fair & Rodeo is ready to resume a family friendly event shuttered for the past two years because of COVID-19.
The fair and rodeo connects the ever-growing community to its rural origins.
Founded in 1938 and originally held in Runge Park, 4605 Peck Ave. in Santa Fe, in an area once called Arcadia, the fair and rodeo has continued to grow over its 84 years of existence.
In the mid-1980s, growth led to the fair and rodeo moving to Jack Brooks Park, 5700 F.M. 2004 in Hitchcock.
The fair and rodeo kicked off Saturday with the first parade since COVID-19 shut down many public events. The parade featured horses, trucks, trailers, floats and tractor entries.
Several years ago, organizers decided to hold the parade the weekend before the fair, instead of opening day, so students showing animals could attend, Parade Chairwoman Sophia Splawn said.
The next two weeks will offer lots of family friendly events, including two different cook-off weekends, a livestock show and rodeo competitions, carnival rides, food, live performances and a petting zoo, among other attractions.
"Come see the fun,” Splawn said. “There's a huge variety of things to do. We have things for all ages."
The parade, rodeo and fair draw about 75,000 visitors and competitors, and generate more than $500,000, Splawn said. The organization invests thousands of dollars into student scholarships each year.
This year’s event begins at 5 p.m. Thursday with a carnival, followed by the opening of the fair and rodeo at 4 p.m. Friday; festivities finish April 30.
The livestock show, which also begins Thursday, is open to Galveston County public and private school agriculture students, and features nearly 500 entrants, Spawn said.
Locally-raised livestock, including steers, pigs, turkeys, chickens, rabbits, lambs and goats, will be shown in the fair arena by the students who raised the animals.
Local people and businesses buy the animals during auctions held after the competition.
The best animals sell for hundreds to thousands of dollars. A grand champion steer, which fetch the most at livestock auctions, can net a student $15,000 to $20,000.
Visitors get to enjoy an example of small-town America, have some fun and eat some good food.
"There's something about that small-town feel, showing the animals, connecting with others," Splawn said. "There's something special about that."
