Victorian Condominiums Pool Accident

Galveston Police officers stand outside the pool at the Victorian Condominium Resort in Galveston, where a 9-year-old boy was pulled from a swimming pool Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The child was transported to the hospital after being found unresponsive and having CPR performed.

 STUART VILLANUEVA/The Daily News

GALVESTON

A 9-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday after bystanders pulled him from a pool at the Victorian Condominiums, 6300 Seawall Blvd., officials said.

The boy was breathing when emergency responders took him via ambulance, officials said.

It is unclear how long the child was in the pool before he was discovered.

Matt deGrood: 409-683-5230; matt.degrood@galvnews.com

