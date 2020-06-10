GALVESTON
A 9-year-old child was hospitalized Wednesday after bystanders pulled him from a pool at the Victorian Condominiums, 6300 Seawall Blvd., officials said.
The boy was breathing when emergency responders took him via ambulance, officials said.
It is unclear how long the child was in the pool before he was discovered.
