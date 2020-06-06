GALVESTON
Update, 10:50 p.m.
Traffic traveling off the island was backed up to near stand-still conditions from the mainland to 40th Street.
Police were still trying to divert traffic off Seawall Boulevard without much success, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Earlier, police had responded to reports of cars parked in the median at the end of the seawall, near 95th Street, but officers had cleared those cars, Hancock said.
There have been some reports of gunshots, Hancock said. One man was wounded in an earlier shooting on the seawall near 29th Street.
Officers responded to a report of shots fired at Joe's Crab Shack, 3502 Seawall Blvd., but police could not find a victim or identify a shooter, he said.
A car on Central City Boulevard crashed into several palm trees near 61st Street, Hancock said. The driver was conscious when he was transported to the hospital, Hancock said.
Original story
Police were trying to manage massive traffic issues in Galveston, mainly along Seawall Boulevard, late Saturday.
Officers were trying to divert people and get traffic moving, but the entire length of seawall was mostly blocked, Galveston Police Department spokesman Lt. Xavier Hancock said.
Hancock hadn’t heard of any serious accidents, as of about 9:30 p.m., but there had been some fender benders, he said.
Hancock couldn’t tell if the people were trying to go anywhere in particular, but the congestion was mostly confined to Seawall Boulevard, he said.
The Houston slab car club planned to come to Galveston this weekend. Slabs are a type of custom car that emerged in popularity in Houston during the 1980s. Known for high-gloss paint and elbow wheels, in which the rims stick out farther than usual, the cars are associated with hip-hop culture.
City leaders were aware last week of the car club coming to the island and said they were prepared with a traffic plan but not largely concerned.
Social media chatter associated the event with long-dormant Kappa Beach Party, but city leaders denied the car club was connected.
At its height in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Beach Party, or Kappa, Weekend drew a reported 250,000 people, mostly African American college students, to Galveston. The event caused gridlock on the island and highways and drew complaints about drinking and unruly behavior.
(1) comment
Did they consider the disruptions and shoot outs along Ave. P?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.