GALVESTON
The Port of Galveston will hold an open house to let the public review its strategic master plan next week, the port announced Thursday.
The event will be from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday at Cruise Terminal 2, 2702 Harborside Drive. Officials will collect public feedback about the master plan during the open house, the port said.
The master plan process began last June. When it's complete, the plan will outline the port’s longterm goals for cruise travel, cargo shipping and commercial development, officials said.
The port is paying Miami-based Bermello Ajamil & Partners $799,000 to manage the master planning process. The company will present a market study about the port at the Wharves Board of Trustees meeting on Tuesday morning at 8:30 a.m.
— John Wayne Ferguson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.