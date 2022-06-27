A crowd of several thousand turned out Saturday for the city's inaugural White Linen Night Art Crawl, event organizers said.
The event was hosted by the Keep League City Beautiful citizen committee and featured more than 100 artists, and a wide variety of performers, exhibitors and vendors.
League City spokeswoman Sarah Greer Osborne said that while she always sees room for improvement, she was very pleased with the success of the first ever event of its kind in the city.
“I’ve received some overwhelming feedback from city officials and council members saying that we need to plan on doing this again next year," Greet Osborne said. "It really was highly successful, and the feedback has been nothing but positive."
Initially, event planners had hoped for 30 to 40 participants, but as word of the art crawl spread, participation expanded dramatically to include not only the artists, but also musicians, theatrical performers, food and drink vendors and classic car exhibitors.
The White Linen Night Art Crawl was part of the city’s 60th anniversary celebration and was designed to raise artistic awareness in the community.
Up next on the calendar of events for the city will be the League City Fireworks Extravaganza from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday at the League City Sportsplex. Then on Monday, Independence Day, the city will host its annual Citizens Appreciation Day at Hometown Heroes Park. Each event will feature plenty of food and refreshments, live music and plenty of games and activities for the whole family, Greer Osborne said.
