GALVESTON
Students at Collegiate Academy at Weis will take classes online from Monday to Friday as a large number of staff members possibly exposed to COVID-19 go into quarantine, according to a district letter released Friday.
All students who attend the school, 7100 Stewart Road, will learn remotely next week as the staff members who were identified as a close contact to a positive COVID-19 case wait out their quarantine periods, according to Galveston Independent School District.
Teachers and staff not in quarantine will still give instruction from the school and athletics and extracurricular activities will continue, according to the district.
Free, curbside meals are available at Ball High School, 4115 Ave. O, from 5 to 6 p.m. Monday.
Crews will deep clean Collegiate next week, according to the district.
Other Galveston schools have closed in-person learning because of positive cases and quarantined staff.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.