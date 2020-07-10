GALVESTON
The city plans to begin offering free COVID-19 tests to people who work in service jobs on the island next week.
The Galveston City Council in May approved a program to pay for testing of restaurant, retail and hotel workers, amid an apparent increase of infections among people who work for such businesses.
The program is being paid for with money the city received though the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act — the aid package Congress passed in March.
The testing will be conducted through the University of Texas Medical Branch, the city said.
To register for the program, people who want to be tested must call the city's Grants and Housing Department at 409-797-3820. Business owners who wish to have their entire workforce tested can call the same phone number to schedule testing, the city said.
The testing is free and available to people who do not have health insurance, the city said. To be eligible for testing, a person must be an employee of a restaurant, bar, grocery store or retail store in Galveston and earn less than $44,150 annually.
More information can be found at galvestontx.gov.
