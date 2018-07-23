A La Marque man Monday pleaded guilty to a 2017 shooting in Dickinson.
Austonio Dwayne Justice, 40, pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, court records show. Justice is tentatively scheduled to be sentenced Aug. 17, records show.
Dickinson police identified Justice as the suspect in the shooting of a 29-year-old man in February 2017, officials said.
Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2100 block of Greenlee Lane and found a 29-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound to the chest, police said.
The 29-year-old was conscious and spoke with detectives, police said.
The man told police he answered the door at a friend’s house and was shot once by a man with a handgun, police said.
Police took the victim to Clear Lake Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.