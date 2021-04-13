GALVESTON
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas on Tuesday afternoon issued a statewide request to conserve power because of increase in demand across the state.
“Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand from a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter into emergency conditions this afternoon,” said Woody Rickerson, ERCOT's vice president of grid planning and operations.
Although the council requested conservation, Rickerson said outages weren't expected.
The warning comes almost exactly two months after a winter storm knocked out power to 14 million Texans. The outages lasted for days, and contributed to the deaths of more than 100 people in the state, including at least six in Galveston County. During and after the storm, ERCOT had borne much of the blame for the outages.
The council's release didn't say what was causing the higher-than-forecasted demand for power. Temperatures in Texas ranged from the mid-50s in Midland to the mid-80s in Houston on Tuesday afternoon, according to weather reports.
A cold front was expected to move through the Houston area Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, bringing a small possibility of severe storms, according to the National Weather Service in League City.
The most severe rains are forecasted to occur northeast of Galveston County.
